Solar panels: A new solution to revitalize rundown gravesite in Pearl City

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A state lawmaker believes solar panels over headstones might solve a more than a decade-old problem.

Sunset Memorial Park. Sound familiar?

The five-acre cemetery has been making headlines for years for neglect, stolen urns, overgrown vegetation, and sunken graves.

“We’ve had hundreds of complaints, and the majority of complaints have been about homeless and people trespassing and desecrating it,” Pearl City neighborhood board chair Larry Veray said.

Versay volunteers at the property; he remembers what it looked like 12 years ago when our news crew reported on community complaints that were starting to grow.

In 2011 the crypts were all intact — this starkly contrasts how they look today, with many crypts missing or disturbed by vandals.

And now the area’s state senator is getting involved.

“We’re looking at crypts that have been emptied, and taken out and taken for their jewelry, and now homeless people have moved... they are living in this Puka,” State Senator Glenn Wakai said, referring to one of the vandalized crypts.

State Sen. Wakai says the state put the land in a trust after the cemetery’s owner died a few years ago.

Now, no one wants to take it over because it doesn’t generate revenue, and repairs would be expensive.

To help entice a new owner, Wakai wants to put solar panel roofs over the graveyard and connect them to a nearby substation.

“Keep in mind that these solar panels are going to be 10 feet off the ground, so what you would see at some of those parking lots where they have the PV off the ground,” State Sen. Wakai says.

“Instead of it being a money pit. This could be a money maker ... 20 years, $7 million cash positive”

That money could fund maintenance, new fences, and security.

A family visiting a gravesite is open to the idea but wants a consensus among others who visit the park.

“As long as they will upkeep the graveyard, maybe that might be good, but you never know,” One person visiting the graveyard said.

“There are some people who think this is too novel of an idea. This is kind of our respectful place. Don’t mess with it,” State Sen. Wakai says.

“I totally understand that, but then again, do you want this? Is this better for you?”——

