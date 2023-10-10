Police searching for suspects in drive-by pellet gun shooting at UH Manoa
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 7:56 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for suspects in a drive-by pellet gun shooting at UH Manoa, said officials.
Campus security says two students suffered minor injuries from the incident around 7:30 p.m. Sunday on Dole Street.
Witnesses say the suspects were driving a dark-colored SUV.
UH officials say the shooting likely stems from a TikTok challenge going viral nationwide.
If you have any tips, call campus security at 808-956-6911 or police.
