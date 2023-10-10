Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

New accusers expected to file second suit against pediatrician accused in sex misconduct case

Windward Pediatrics in Kaneohe
Windward Pediatrics in Kaneohe(None)
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:05 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A sex misconduct civil case against a longtime Kaneohe pediatrician is expanding.

In August, a civil lawsuit was filed by five women — all mothers of patients — accusing Dr. Gregory Yim of inappropriate behavior.

But in a Circuit Court hearing Monday, it was revealed that even more plaintiffs have come forward.

Attorneys for both plaintiffs, defendants appear in circuit court in pediatrician misconduct case
Attorneys for both plaintiffs, defendants appear in circuit court in pediatrician misconduct case(Kawano, Lynn | None)

“That’s one of the questions we have, your honor, is we’re not sure the number of parties,” said Michael Van Dyke, attorney for defendant Hawaii Pacific Health.

It’s likely additional plaintiffs will be part of a second civil lawsuit to not delay the one currently moving through court. Judge Gary Chang set a jury trial date in the first case for July 7, 2025.

Attorneys for the women, Crystal Glendon and Kelli Ponce, said they were still working to investigate the new claims and that could take time.

Court records show Yim was the pediatrician for the children of the first five plaintiffs.

He worked at Windward Pediatrics in Kaneohe.

Dr. Gregory Yim in zoom interview with HNN from 2020
Dr. Gregory Yim in zoom interview with HNN from 2020(Kawano, Lynn | None)

The documents said Yim would offer to treat the mothers for weight loss at his Downtown office.

“He would prescribe them with Adderall and require that they undergo a physical every time they came in for their appointment with him,” Glendon said.

The physical would include a monthly breast examination.

Ponce added, “The way he conducted the examinations are not in line with the standards of care.”

One of Yim’s accusers spoke to Hawaii News Now in September and said they trusted him, even referring other new mothers to his clinic.

“It’s tough to think that somebody you have that type of trust instilled in could be so harmful,” said the woman who didn’t want to be named.

In court, Yim’s attorney Thomas Cook asked for a larger jury pool for trial — 65 potential jurors instead of the standard 45 — citing media coverage of the case.

In a statement to Hawaii News Now, Yim’s attorneys disputed the allegations.

No timeline was revealed on when a second complaint with the additional victims could be filed.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HPD arrest suspect accused of attempted murder in Waianae
Honolulu police arrest suspect accused of attempted murder in Waianae
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel declares war, bombards Gaza and battles to dislodge Hamas fighters after surprise attack
The Old Lahaina Courthouse and County building is a candidate for restoration efforts.
‘We are still grieving’: Tourism restart in West Maui stirs mixed feelings
Despite the recent developments from the Supreme Court in regard to nationwide access to...
HPD investigating after Planned Parenthood protester is shot with airsoft gun
Concerns are growing from Waikiki businesses about street closures on Kalakaua for festivals...
Waikiki businesses: Festival street closures must be better coordinated

Latest News

The U.S. has already begun delivering critically needed munitions and military equipment to...
US begins delivering munitions to Israel as the American death toll rises to 11 in Hamas attacks
Many displaced residents on Maui are worried about rising rent prices. They're calling on the...
'Nobody's listening': Maui residents displaced by wildfires raise concerns over rising cost of rent
The tragic level of death and destruction on Maui has attracted a feeding frenzy of attorneys...
State flooded with complaints about out-of-state attorneys soliciting Maui wildfire survivors
The White House is responding to fatal attacks on Israel.
Midday Newscast: Biden Administration pledges support as Israel battles Hamas
A Texas attorney sent this flyer to Maui residents and is now under investigation by the Hawaii...
State flooded with complaints about out-of-state attorneys soliciting Maui wildfire survivors