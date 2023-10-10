New accusers expected to file second suit against pediatrician accused in sex misconduct case

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A sex misconduct civil case against a longtime Kaneohe pediatrician is expanding.

In August, a civil lawsuit was filed by five women — all mothers of patients — accusing Dr. Gregory Yim of inappropriate behavior.

But in a Circuit Court hearing Monday, it was revealed that even more plaintiffs have come forward.

Attorneys for both plaintiffs, defendants appear in circuit court in pediatrician misconduct case (Kawano, Lynn | None)

“That’s one of the questions we have, your honor, is we’re not sure the number of parties,” said Michael Van Dyke, attorney for defendant Hawaii Pacific Health.

It’s likely additional plaintiffs will be part of a second civil lawsuit to not delay the one currently moving through court. Judge Gary Chang set a jury trial date in the first case for July 7, 2025.

Attorneys for the women, Crystal Glendon and Kelli Ponce, said they were still working to investigate the new claims and that could take time.

Court records show Yim was the pediatrician for the children of the first five plaintiffs.

He worked at Windward Pediatrics in Kaneohe.

Dr. Gregory Yim in zoom interview with HNN from 2020 (Kawano, Lynn | None)

The documents said Yim would offer to treat the mothers for weight loss at his Downtown office.

“He would prescribe them with Adderall and require that they undergo a physical every time they came in for their appointment with him,” Glendon said.

The physical would include a monthly breast examination.

Ponce added, “The way he conducted the examinations are not in line with the standards of care.”

One of Yim’s accusers spoke to Hawaii News Now in September and said they trusted him, even referring other new mothers to his clinic.

“It’s tough to think that somebody you have that type of trust instilled in could be so harmful,” said the woman who didn’t want to be named.

In court, Yim’s attorney Thomas Cook asked for a larger jury pool for trial — 65 potential jurors instead of the standard 45 — citing media coverage of the case.

In a statement to Hawaii News Now, Yim’s attorneys disputed the allegations.

No timeline was revealed on when a second complaint with the additional victims could be filed.

