Military sets date to begin emptying fuel from Red Hill underground storage facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military officials say they hope to begin emptying the Red Hill storage facility of fuel on Oct. 16, pending final state Health Department approval.

The Navy plans to empty about 104 million gallons of fuel from the Red Hill underground facility.

The gravity draining will use pipelines that run through three miles of tunnels to a pier at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The military then plans to load the fuel onto tanker ships.

Officials expect the de-fueling to take about three months.

“After months of methodical planning, preparing and rehearsing, we are ready to begin defueling Red Hill and setting the conditions for its closure,” said Vice Adm. John Wade, JTF-RH commander.

He continued, in a statement: “We have taken significant precautions to mitigate risk for safe operations, ensure preparedness to respond to contingencies, and protect the aquifer, environment, and human health as we defuel the facility.”

