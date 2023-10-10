LIST: Check out these spook-tacular Halloween events for the whole family

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Halloween approaching, it’s time to start getting into the spirit of spooky season.

Hawaii News Now has compiled a list of events happening across Oahu for keiki and families.

These events are occurring on weekends throughout the month of October and many of these dates are set for Halloween weekend.

Missing an event? Contact us at news@hawaiinewsnow.com if you know of an event not listed here.

OAHU

Aloha Stadium’s annual drive-thru haunted house event returns as “Andras”

Date: Begins on Oct. 6 and will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until Halloween

Location: Aloha Stadium

Cost: Entry for one vehicle is $65 – $75

About: The event will feature six new interactive, outdoor and drive-thru horror scenes with spooky characters and monsters surrounding your car.

Click here for more information.

ALA-WEEN SPOOKTACULAR at Ala Moana Center this Halloween

Date: Monday, October 31st

Location: Ala Moana Center in the Ewa Wing Court and Children’s Play Area on Level 3, Mauka Wing

About: Over 100 merchants throughout the center will be handing out candy. Each will have a “Trick-or-Treat Here” sign in their window. Free treats will be available. Come with family and friends dressed in your Halloween costume!

Click here for more information.

Pearlridge Center “Candy Crawl” Halloween event

Date: Friday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mauka and Wai Makai

Location: Pearlridge Center

About: Guests are invited to wear costumes and enjoy trick-or-treating at stores; candy and activities at booths; giveaways; live entertainment; and a costume contest!

Click here for more information.

Skeleton Key Hawaii Haunt Presents: Night Terrors

Date: The haunted house attraction is open from Oct. 13 to Oct. 31.

Location: KOA Theater

Cost: Tickets range from $5 - $50, depending on the day you go and the event you choose.

About: This walk-through haunted house attraction is created by long-term theater practitioners and includes Halloween-themed lights and performances.

Click here for more information.

Honolulu Museum of Art’s annual “HoMAween” event

Date: Oct. 28

Location: Honolulu Museum of Art

Cost: $20 tickets for adults, $10 tickets for members, children 18 and under free

About: HoMA’s family-friendly event features kid-friendly games, arts and crafts, community performances, and more. Kids will be trick-or-treating around the museum, making goody bags, and are welcome to join a keiki costume parade.

Click here for more information.

Haunted Plantation

Date: Friday - Sunday every weekend in October as well as Oct. 31.

Location: Hawaii’s Plantation Village in Waipahu

Cost: $21 ticket per person, Cash only.

About: This frightening, haunted experience is a walk-through past strobe lights, fog, and scary monsters. Haunted Plantation is Hawaii’s scariest haunted attraction and is ranked one of America’s top haunts!

Click here for more information.

Waimanalo Country Farms’ Fall Harvest Festival

Date: Opens on Mondays-Sundays from Sept. 30 to Nov. 12

Location: Waimanalo Country Farms

Cost: Ages 13+ cost a credit card payment of $10.84 per person including tax + processing fees OR cash payment of $10 per person. Ages 3-12 Credit card payment of $6.50 per person including tax + processing fees OR cash payment of $6 per person. Children 2 years and under are free.

About: Take a walk through the beautiful sunflower fields, pumpkin patch, and stop by the country market to purchase Dakota corn, as well as food and beverages.

Click here for more information.

Kailua Town’s Seek and Treat: The Great Pumpkin Hunt

Date: Open daily between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Oct. 21 to Oct. 31.

Location: Shopping destinations throughout Kailua Town

Cost: Free and fun activity for the community

About: Set off on a family-friendly self-guided quest to solve riddles at multiple locations for fun and prizes. The action takes place at five festive, mysterious and magical locations at shopping destinations throughout the town, with directions posted at each location to assist players in looking for clues.

To find a scavenger hunt map and more information, click here

Halloween at Sea Life Park

Date: Oct. 21 & Oct. 22

Location: Sea Life Park

Cost: Kamaaina admission tickets are $19.99 for junior tickets and $24.99 for adult tickets

About: Welcome to another spooktacular, family-friendly Halloween event for the entire ‘ohana to enjoy. Celebrating this year’s theme of “Mystery of the Shrinking Shoreline,” guests will have the opportunity to learn about a few of the major threats to our oceans.

For more information, click here

HAWAII ISLAND

Keiki Halloween at the Shops Costume Contest 2023

Date: Oct. 29 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Location: The Shops at Wailea

Cost: free!

About: This complimentary event promises fun for everyone with trick or treating, a balloon animal artist and a costume contest. Children, adults and even pets can win prizes for their creative costumes including a grand prize of two round-trip tickets to any Alaska Airlines U.S. destination.

For more information, click here

MAUI

Halloween Boo Bash Event

Date: Oct. 28 from 3 to 6 p.m.

Location: Maui Mall Village

Cost: free!

About: Maui Mall Village’s annual Halloween celebration is back featuring a keiki & ‘ohana costume contest and trick-or-treating for children of all ages.

For more information, click here

Keiki Halloween Festival

Date: Oct. 28 from 4 to 8 p.m.

Location: Imua Discovery Gardens. Pick-up & Drop-off at the Maui Lani Safeway parking lot

Cost: $5 for entire family

About: Entertainment and fun for the whole family, but especially geared toward children eight and younger.

For more information, click here

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.