LIST: Check out these spook-tacular Halloween events for the whole family
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With Halloween approaching, it’s time to start getting into the spirit of spooky season.
Hawaii News Now has compiled a list of events happening across Oahu for keiki and families.
These events are occurring on weekends throughout the month of October and many of these dates are set for Halloween weekend.
Missing an event? Contact us at news@hawaiinewsnow.com if you know of an event not listed here.
OAHU
Aloha Stadium’s annual drive-thru haunted house event returns as “Andras”
- Date: Begins on Oct. 6 and will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until Halloween
- Location: Aloha Stadium
- Cost: Entry for one vehicle is $65 – $75
- About: The event will feature six new interactive, outdoor and drive-thru horror scenes with spooky characters and monsters surrounding your car.
- Click here for more information.
ALA-WEEN SPOOKTACULAR at Ala Moana Center this Halloween
- Date: Monday, October 31st
- Location: Ala Moana Center in the Ewa Wing Court and Children’s Play Area on Level 3, Mauka Wing
- About: Over 100 merchants throughout the center will be handing out candy. Each will have a “Trick-or-Treat Here” sign in their window. Free treats will be available. Come with family and friends dressed in your Halloween costume!
- Click here for more information.
Pearlridge Center “Candy Crawl” Halloween event
- Date: Friday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Mauka and Wai Makai
- Location: Pearlridge Center
- About: Guests are invited to wear costumes and enjoy trick-or-treating at stores; candy and activities at booths; giveaways; live entertainment; and a costume contest!
- Click here for more information.
Skeleton Key Hawaii Haunt Presents: Night Terrors
- Date: The haunted house attraction is open from Oct. 13 to Oct. 31.
- Location: KOA Theater
- Cost: Tickets range from $5 - $50, depending on the day you go and the event you choose.
- About: This walk-through haunted house attraction is created by long-term theater practitioners and includes Halloween-themed lights and performances.
- Click here for more information.
Honolulu Museum of Art’s annual “HoMAween” event
- Date: Oct. 28
- Location: Honolulu Museum of Art
- Cost: $20 tickets for adults, $10 tickets for members, children 18 and under free
- About: HoMA’s family-friendly event features kid-friendly games, arts and crafts, community performances, and more. Kids will be trick-or-treating around the museum, making goody bags, and are welcome to join a keiki costume parade.
- Click here for more information.
Haunted Plantation
- Date: Friday - Sunday every weekend in October as well as Oct. 31.
- Location: Hawaii’s Plantation Village in Waipahu
- Cost: $21 ticket per person, Cash only.
- About: This frightening, haunted experience is a walk-through past strobe lights, fog, and scary monsters. Haunted Plantation is Hawaii’s scariest haunted attraction and is ranked one of America’s top haunts!
- Click here for more information.
Waimanalo Country Farms’ Fall Harvest Festival
- Date: Opens on Mondays-Sundays from Sept. 30 to Nov. 12
- Location: Waimanalo Country Farms
- Cost: Ages 13+ cost a credit card payment of $10.84 per person including tax + processing fees OR cash payment of $10 per person. Ages 3-12 Credit card payment of $6.50 per person including tax + processing fees OR cash payment of $6 per person. Children 2 years and under are free.
- About: Take a walk through the beautiful sunflower fields, pumpkin patch, and stop by the country market to purchase Dakota corn, as well as food and beverages.
- Click here for more information.
Kailua Town’s Seek and Treat: The Great Pumpkin Hunt
- Date: Open daily between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Oct. 21 to Oct. 31.
- Location: Shopping destinations throughout Kailua Town
- Cost: Free and fun activity for the community
- About: Set off on a family-friendly self-guided quest to solve riddles at multiple locations for fun and prizes. The action takes place at five festive, mysterious and magical locations at shopping destinations throughout the town, with directions posted at each location to assist players in looking for clues.
- To find a scavenger hunt map and more information, click here.
Halloween at Sea Life Park
- Date: Oct. 21 & Oct. 22
- Location: Sea Life Park
- Cost: Kamaaina admission tickets are $19.99 for junior tickets and $24.99 for adult tickets
- About: Welcome to another spooktacular, family-friendly Halloween event for the entire ‘ohana to enjoy. Celebrating this year’s theme of “Mystery of the Shrinking Shoreline,” guests will have the opportunity to learn about a few of the major threats to our oceans.
- For more information, click here.
HAWAII ISLAND
Keiki Halloween at the Shops Costume Contest 2023
- Date: Oct. 29 from 4 to 8 p.m.
- Location: The Shops at Wailea
- Cost: free!
- About: This complimentary event promises fun for everyone with trick or treating, a balloon animal artist and a costume contest. Children, adults and even pets can win prizes for their creative costumes including a grand prize of two round-trip tickets to any Alaska Airlines U.S. destination.
- For more information, click here.
MAUI
Halloween Boo Bash Event
- Date: Oct. 28 from 3 to 6 p.m.
- Location: Maui Mall Village
- Cost: free!
- About: Maui Mall Village’s annual Halloween celebration is back featuring a keiki & ‘ohana costume contest and trick-or-treating for children of all ages.
- For more information, click here.
Keiki Halloween Festival
- Date: Oct. 28 from 4 to 8 p.m.
- Location: Imua Discovery Gardens. Pick-up & Drop-off at the Maui Lani Safeway parking lot
- Cost: $5 for entire family
- About: Entertainment and fun for the whole family, but especially geared toward children eight and younger.
- For more information, click here.
Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.