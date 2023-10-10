First Alert Forecast: Lighter winds with spotty showers on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The high pressure fan north of the islands will weaken over the next few days as a cold front passes from west to east across the Central Pacific basin. Trade winds will weaken into the light to moderate range through Thursday. Light trade winds are in the forecast from Friday through the first half of next week, allowing afternoon sea breezes to expand in coverage. Brief passing trade wind showers are forecast from the overnight through the early morning hours through Friday morning, mainly over windward and mountain areas.

A series of overlapping small, medium to long period northwest swells will fill in through Friday, keeping surf heights steady. A near advisory level NW swell is due on Friday. Small surf along south facing shores is expected through the week as a series of medium to long period background southerly swells move through. Another S boost is due over the weekend.

