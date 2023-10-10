Tributes
Fire survivors now worried about rising rents in West Maui

Displaced residents say there appears to be a loophole in the state’s emergency declaration.
A four-bedroom apartment for $21,000 a month.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:45 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Many displaced residents on Maui are now worried about rents skyrocketing after the wildfires.

They are calling on government officials to help protect them from what appears to be a loophole in the state’s emergency declaration.

“With the proclamation ... they cannot increase their rent, which is great. But the backdoor loop is ... evict the current tenant within the legal means. Now when we get a new tenant, we can set a new price point. So, they’re not technically price gouging, right? They’re not raising the rent on anybody, but they are raising the rental starting point,” said Jeremy Delos Reyes, who lost his home in the Lahaina fire.

Delos Reyes and other West Maui residents say ever since the wildfires back in August, rentals are getting out of hand.

“Prior to the fire, you could probably find on two-bedroom in West Maui anywhere from $2,000 to $2800, maybe $3,000 a month. Now it’s $5,000 to $7,000 a month. So, how we’re gonna do that?” Delos Reyes said.

It’s no secret. A quick Google search will show just how expensive is it to rent on the west side nowadays.

Hawaii News Now found a listing for a studio on Lower Honoapiilani Road for more than $3,000 a month. A one-bedroom in Kahana for nearly $4,000 a month and a four-bedroom on Kainoe Street for $21,000 a month.

Delos Reyes, who is now looking for a place to live say it may be legal, but it’s not right.

“We try and ask for help, nobody’s listening,” he said. “So, you’re getting people at their breaking point or beyond their breaking point, like me included. So, there are dark times at night let’s just leave it at that.”

At a Senate briefing in Lahaina last month, State Senators and Hawaii Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs officials said they were unaware this was happening. They took down Delos Reyes’ name and number and said they will be looking into it to see how they can help.

On Monday, DCCA officials said they are still currently reviewing the issue.

