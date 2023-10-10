Tributes
Disaster public assistance deadline extended for nonprofit groups, government organizations

FEMA disaster recovery center
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:20 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - FEMA has extended the deadline for nonprofit groups and government organizations to apply for disaster assistance to October 25.

The extension gives nonprofits that have been busy helping Maui residents two more weeks to seek resources.

Public assistance funding can be used to pay for debris removal or restoration of certain facilities.

“The extension gives applicants, including houses of worship, two more weeks to complete their requests,” said James Barros, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency Administrator.

“Many nonprofits have been deeply involved in the disaster response, but they’ve been too busy helping the people of Maui to apply for these federal funds; the extension gives them a bit more time to seek these vital resources.”

For more information on the application, click here.

