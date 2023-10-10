9,000 applications pour into wildfire relief fund started by Oprah and ‘The Rock’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than 9,000 people have applied for relief from the People’s Fund of Maui, an organization established to help distribute aid to survivors of the Lahaina disaster.

So far, 5,500 people have been notified through email that they’ll be getting $1,200 per month. The payments will last six months.

Along with the distribution, there have been apologies — and a plea for patience.

The People’s Fund of Maui was started by Oprah Winfrey and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for people who lost their homes in the Maui fires. But over the weekend, it came with an apology.

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson addresses backlash over Maui fund: ‘I could’ve been better’

“There was some backlash that came with launching the fund,” said Johnson, on social media.

After pledging $10 million to the fund, the stars asked people to donate.

“The last thing you want to hear when you are living from paycheck to paycheck is someone asking you for money, especially when the person asking you for money already has a lot of money,” said Johnson, who added that this is his first fund and he’s learned a lesson for next time.

People’s Fund of Maui is administered by the Entertainment Industry Foundation, based in California and founded in response to World War II.

Kaimana Brummel, a volunteer for People’s Fund of Maui, says a second round of payments will be coming out soon and more people with newly approved applications will also be getting money.

“We know that no one thing is going to make people whole. I appreciate this one effort to give folks the autonomy and the agency to make decisions for themselves,” said Brummel.

“The need is overwhelming,” she added.

Jill and Mike Perkins made a terrifying escape from Lahaina and lost their home.

They applied for money from the fund — and got it.

“It was immediate relief and joy because our concern financially is not right this second, but after a year when we don’t have any assistance, we are not going to be able to manage two house payments,” said Jill Perkins.

If given the opportunity to speak to Winfrey and Johnson, the two said the first thing they would say is “thank you.”

But the couple also says they didn’t read the fine print that Mike Perkins needed to do his own application to get a payment as well.

“I just wish that they would say something to the effect that if you messed up applying for lack of better words, we are going to give you another chance to do that,” said Mike Perkins.

Brummel says the People’s Fund has heard the criticism.

“I feel badly that it’s taken so long. The verification process, it’s a manual process,” said Brummel.

“Just know that every application and every email is sent to the People’s Fund is reviewed by a person and they are working hard to try to review those. I know it’s not the answer everyone wants, but it is patience,” she added.

Brummel says she doesn’t have a total amount of donations so far, but pledges have ranged from a lemonade stand fundraiser with a corporate match from Microsoft to 7-figure gifts.

To contact People’s Fund of Maui, email peoplesfundofmaui@eifoundation.org.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.