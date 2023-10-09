Kauai golf course closed for drone treatment of palm trees to kill invasive beetles

WAILUA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drones will take to the skies over a Kauai golf course on Monday in effort to stop the spread of the invasive coconut rhinoceros beetle.

Researchers will be piloting the drones over the Wailua Golf Course to find the pest and spray pesticide on infested trees.

Officials said so far 31 adult beetles have been found in traps at the golf course.

They say the goal is to treat about 20% of the approximately 580 coconut palm trees at the site with a pesticide found to be effective in killing the invasive pests.

Palm trees on the property range from 60 to 90 feet tall.

“With the extreme height of the palm trees, overhead pesticide treatment is the best way to reach the crowns of the palms where the CRB bore into the trees,” said Sharon Hurd, chairperson of the Hawaii Board of Agriculture. “The drones also provide a more targeted and efficient application of the pesticide rather than widespread spraying.”

LATEST: State hopes new rules for plant transport, compost stop invasive pest’s costly spread

Parts of the golf course will be closed during the treatment. Here’s the schedule:

The front nine holes will be closed from 10 a.m. on Oct. 9 through closing on Oct. 11

The back nine holes will be closed all day on Oct. 12 through Oct. 13

Golfers should contact the golf course regarding more detailed course schedules at (808) 241-6666 or by clicking here.

Coconut rhinoceros beetles were first detected in Hawaii in December 2013 on Oahu and were first detected on Kauai, near Lihue Airport, in late May 2023

Since then, 82 traps have been deployed around Kauai. At least 34 beetles have been found in traps, at the golf course, near Lihue Airport and at a green waste facility in Lihue.

Reports of possible CRB infestation may be addressed to the CRB Response Team at (808) 679-5244, by emailing info@crbhawaii.org or call the state’s toll-free Pest Hotline at (808) 643-PEST (7378).

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.