Kalani-Kalaheo football game postponed due to referee scheduling error

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A scheduling mishap prompted the postponement of a high school football homecoming game minutes before kickoff.

Kalani was supposed to host Kalaheo Saturday night, but there were no referees.

Kalaheo head coach Jaymason Lee told Hawaii News Now that their pre-game routine was going smoothly, but noticed there were no referees — they are on the field during warm ups to check game balls and talk to coaches about the rules.

When kick off was set to take place still no officiating crew.

Both teams waited until the call was made that the game would be postponed and both teams went back to the busses. Kalani was using Kaiser’s field as the Falcons do not have a home stadium.

This was the result of of what the Oahu Interscholastic Association calls a rare scheduling error.

Along with the game against the Falcons and Mustangs, there was four additional OIA contests taking place Saturday night.

Coach Lee says that he understands that mistakes happen.

“You’re so used to them being on their game and coordinating correctly, so when it did happen, no one is used to that,” Coach Lee told Hawaii News Now. “ Its mostly (Kalani) right, they lose out on that homecoming and that senior night that they had planned all week, we’re just a visiting team.”

this also brings to light Oahu’s shortage of refs.

“It’s sad that it had to happen to our team and Kalani’s team, but you know, sometimes this kind of stuff has to happen in order to know what you have to do moving forward.”

OIA Exective Director Raymond Fujino says in a Statement:

To our Oahu Interscholastic Association supporters from Kalani and Kalaheo, I would like to profusely apologize for the lack of a referee crew at the Saturday night football game. We had an extremely rare scheduling error and cannot express my apologies enough for the error.

We will learn from this mistake and ensure to be more vigilant to make certain this does not occur again. I humbly request for your understanding. The game will be made up on Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. at Kaiser Stadium. Admission will be free for spectators.

Refunds for tickets purchased for the Oct. 7 game will be processed on Monday.

The game is set to be played during the week of October 20th.

