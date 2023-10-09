Tributes
Imee Marcos calls for unity, forgiveness during Hawaii visit; protesters call for justice

By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:43 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi joined hundreds of people at Neal Blaisdell Park Sunday to welcome Philippine Senator Imee Marcos. the sister of current Philippine president BongBong Marcos and eldest daughter of former president Ferdinand Marcos, Sr.

“Many of those that are Hawaii born may have forgotten their roots in the Philippines. I enjoin you all to come and visit together with our Mayor [Blangiardi],” Imee Marcos told attendees.

The last time Imee Marcos was here was in 1986 -- after a nonviolent revolution ousted her father from power after 21 years and forced the family to live in exile in Hawaii.

Over the years the Marcoses faced investigations into alleged corruption, though supporters dismiss the claims as tactics by political opponents.

Mayor Blangiardi acknowledged the criticism surrounding the Marcoses but said he supports all of the Filipino community.

“Whatever the politics out of the Philippines. they are, but we’re here today. And as you can see, an extremely well attended event, and in the majority,” he said.

More than 80 pecent of Filipinos in Hawaii are from the same region as the Marcoses -- it’s why so many here are loyal to the family -- and why Marcos brought 17 fellow lawmakers on this unofficial visit through Tuesday.

“When she was the governor in Ilocos Norte, she has done a lot of good projects in our province, helping all the farmers there, together with the mayors, different mayors in Ilocos Norte,” said supporter Cesar Caoili.

It’s also why overseas voters here backed her brother in a landslide election that returned the family to power.

During her visit, Marcos asked the Filipino community in Hawaii to move on from the past.

“Now the administration is one of unity and one of reconciliation and forgiveness,” she said.

But that won’t come from critics, including protesters outside the Philippine Consulate in Nuuanu today.

“She comes here thinking everything is fine that everything is forgiven and forgotten. I know she wants us all to move on from her family’s crimes she has done so numerous times. We cannot do so not until justice is served until her family and her pay for her crimes,” said protester Victor Limon.

Critics say Imee Marcos still owes Hawaii resident Agapita Trajano $4 million in damages from a 1993 conviction by a U.S. District Court in Honolulu for the torture and murder of a student in the Philippines in 1977.

“The Marcoses have been trying to revise history trying to whitewash their names trying to make the Marcos name great again,” he said.

And a name that’s divided the Filipino community for decades -- in the Philippines and in America.

