Honolulu police arrest suspect accused of attempted murder in Waianae

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:14 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police captured an attempted murder suspect in Waianae Saturday night, according to police officials.

Officials say Lenee Ongara was arrested just before 6 p.m.

Police say the 25-year-old woman is accused of firing two shots at another woman on Mill Street Thursday night.

Officials say when her gunshots missed the victim – Ongara allegedly used her vehicle to pin the victim against a rock wall.

This is a developing investigation.

This story may be updated.

