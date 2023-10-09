Honolulu police arrest suspect accused of attempted murder in Waianae
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:14 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police captured an attempted murder suspect in Waianae Saturday night, according to police officials.
Officials say Lenee Ongara was arrested just before 6 p.m.
Police say the 25-year-old woman is accused of firing two shots at another woman on Mill Street Thursday night.
Officials say when her gunshots missed the victim – Ongara allegedly used her vehicle to pin the victim against a rock wall.
This is a developing investigation.
This story may be updated.
