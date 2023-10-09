‘HNN Two-Minute Drill’: action-packed week of high school football as regular season winds down

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was another exciting weekend of Hawaii high school football as the regular season starts to wind down.

Here’s a look at some of what went down this weekend.

Pearl City vs. Kaimuki

Out in Pearl City there was a battle against Kaimuki — the Chargers looked to keep their spotless record.

PC got off to a hot start early, 13 - 0 after the first, but Kaimuki’s Iosefa Letuli would not go down without a fight.

Bulldogs storm back in the second, however PC Quarterback Trey Dacoscos would carry the Chargers to victory — 4 TDs and 303 yards.

Chargers remain undefeated, 34-27.

Kaiser vs. Waialua

Over in Hawaii Kai, it was senior night for the Kaiser Cougars as they hosted Waialua.

It would be a relatively quiet first quarter with the Bulldogs leading it 6-0, but the Cougars would turn it up, adding 14 points in the second quarter.

They take the lead and never look back to win it 21-12 on Senior night.

Cougs QB Sean Connell went 12/19 for 140 yards and and a touchdown pass.

Saint Louis vs. Punahou

On Saturday, a big ILH matchup out in Kalihi, Saint Louis and Punahou.

It would be a big night for both teams offenses. It remained close at half with Punahou going into the break with a 21-20 lead.

However, Punahou’s Ty McCutcheon proved why he’s getting national looks notching 427 yards and 5 TDs.

Senior Astin Hange found the endzone 4 times.

The Sons of Oahu win this one, 42-28.

Kahuku vs. Campbell

Now to Saturday, let’s go to the North Shore for Kahuku vs. Campbell.

The Red Raiders would come out firing in the first 12 minutes they took a 13-0 lead.

The reigning State Champions would just keep going, Va’aimalae Fonoti ran it in for three scores.

The Sabers would struggle to get an offense going — finding the end zone just once.

Red Raiders steal it, 38-7.

Mililani vs. Kapolei

In Central Oahu, Mililani hosted Kapolei on homecoming.

It was definitely a home field advantage for the Trojans, 28 points in the first quarter and 21 more before half.

Mill Vill’s defense was suffocating, the Hurricanes only able to muster 67 yards of total offense.

Party time on Meheula parkway, final score 56-0.

Maui vs. Lahainaluna

Over on the Valley Isle, Lahainaluna continued their 2023 season back at War Memorial Stadium for a road game against Maui.

The Lunas looking like they haven’t lost a step, scoring in every quarter while the Sabers were only able to score in the fourth quarter.

Lahaina runs away with it, final score 37-6.

Friday

Week 9 Friday (Hawaii News Now)

Saturday

Week 9 Saturday (Hawaii News Now)

