First Alert Forecast: Breezy winds today, lighter winds tomorrow through Friday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Moderate to locally breezy trade winds will persist through Monday night, then decrease to light to moderate speeds for the rest of the work week. Expect clouds and some passing showers to favor windward and mauka areas over the next few days, with a drier weather pattern by mid week.

A small medium period northwest swell is expected to arrive late Monday through the middle of the week. A series of northwest swells are expected this week as another small medium period swell will keep surf heights steady Wednesday through Friday with a solid NW swell due on Friday. Small medium to long period background surf along south facing shores is expected through Friday.

