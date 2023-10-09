Tributes
DLNR legacy land conservation grant program accepting applications

Some 2,900 acres of land has been purchased in Central Oahu for reforestation and recreation.
Some 2,900 acres of land has been purchased in Central Oahu for reforestation and recreation.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:19 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Land Natural Resource’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife is accepting grant applications for community organizations and government agencies seeking to acquire land to provide conservation benefits.

The department says despite the regulation of land use and development in Hawaii, lands that hold important resource values are often unprotected, inaccessible and threatened.

To combat that, the division’s Legacy Land Conservation Program provides grants to community organizations and government agencies that strive to purchase and protect land that shelters exceptional, unique, threatened and endangered resources.

Roughly $6.8 million dollars in land grant funding is available for those who are approved by the Legacy Land Conservation Commission, the DLNR board and the governor.

The first submittal in the application process are due on Monday and the deadline for the final application is Dec. 1.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

