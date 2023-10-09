Breezy start to the week before the trades back down a notch

Expect one more day of locally breezy trade winds for Monday before they become light to moderate for the rest of the week. Some moisture passing to the south of the island of Hawaii could increase showers there on Tuesday, but otherwise expect limited showers until Saturday, when there’s a chance that remnant moisture from a weakening front could increase rainfall activity Saturday.

At the beach, a new small northwest will bring a bump to surf heights Monday afternoon, with a larger reinforcing swell late Wednesday into Friday. South shores may see a slight increase in wave heights from a new swell arriving Tuesday. East shore surf will be modest and choppy from the trade wind swell.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.