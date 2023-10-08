Tributes
West Maui reopens for tourists exactly 2 months after devastating wildfires

Exactly two months after wildfires devastated the area, West Maui will officially re-open to tourism on Oct 8.
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 8:38 AM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Exactly two months after wildfires devastated the area, West Maui will officially re-open to tourism on Oct 8.

Ka’anapali is where more than half of the island’s visitor lodging accommodations are located, but many of the hotels here will remain closed on Sunday — That’s because it’s a phased reopening.

But up the road — some are seeing a lot more activity.

Just 6 miles north of Ka’anapali is Kapalua.

Kapalua is included in Maui County’s phased re-opening, where the majority of hotels in that area will open.

“There’s some visitors from Seattle and some folks from California,” Gabriel N. Pratt said.

We talked to a beach stand business at Kapalua Bay that has just re-opened— they say on Saturday there was enough business to break even for the day.

“We are not setting up beach chairs in Ka’anapali out of respect for the Lahaina fire victims who lost their homes.”

This Italian restaurant opened back up on Wednesday. The owner says they’ve gotten a boost from Kama’aina, who live in the area — ahead of the October 8 reopening.

The re-opening plans come as more than 1,600 have signed a petition calling on the governor to delay that October 8 date.

Businesses we talk to say they understand the need to be respectful of those who lost their homes — and are hoping incoming visitors understand that as well.

“We need tourism, but we also know it’s a balance of being respectful.”

This comes as the governor says hotel occupancy for the month of October and following months is expected to be very low, despite officially welcoming back visitors back to the island.

The Governor had said Maui is open on October 8, and then Maui County said it would be a phased re-opening, so we asked the county for clarification, and they said it is just hotels and resorts opening for now.

