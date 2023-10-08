Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

US working to verify reports of several Americans dead in Israel, Blinken says

Israel says it is 'at war' after Hamas surprise attack. (Source: CNN, Israel Prime Minister's Office, X, Channel 12 Israel)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 5:52 AM HST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States is now verifying reports of a number of Americans killed in Hamas’ large-scale attack against Israel.

On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said officials are also verifying reports of missing Americans.

In response to the attack, Blinken says the U.S. could soon be sending additional military assets.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. may soon send additional military aid to Israel. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

“We want to make sure that Israel has what it needs,” Blinken told CNN on Sunday.

Blinken said an announcement on additional aid to Israel could be announced as soon as Sunday.

The number of dead in Israel following the attack by Hamas on Saturday is likely to be over 500.

Israel formally declared war on Hamas on Sunday.

Photos show damage from Israeli strikes in Gaza. (Credit: CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Image: Hilton Hawaiian Village)
After the Friday night fireworks, a behind the scenes look at the cleanup
Fentanyl overdose in Honolulu
Fentanyl overdoses are hitting every Hawaii community, on every island
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
Maui businesses and agencies are adding up their losses after costly wildfires in the last month.
Legal blame falls on more defendants in Maui lawsuits targeting HECO
Lahainaluna girls volleyball
Lahainaluna senior kept off the court due to DOE rule, given exemption to return to play

Latest News

Secretary of State Antony Blinken says the U.S. may soon send additional military aid to...
US may soon send additional aid to Israel, Blinken says
FILE - One person was killed and five were wounded in a shooting during a private party at a...
1 killed and 8 wounded in shooting at Pennsylvania community center party
The death toll from strong earthquakes that shook western Afghanistan has risen to over 2,000,...
Earthquakes kill over 2,000 in Afghanistan. People are freeing the dead and injured with their hands
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
Israel battles Hamas militants as country’s death toll from mass incursion reaches 600