Trade wind conditions for the coming week

Trade winds should rebuild for the first part of the week before another front slows them down again.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 5:36 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Moderate to breezy trade winds are expected through the first half of the coming week. Conditions are very stable, so minimal rainfall is expected. An increase in overnight showers is in the forecast for Monday through Wednesday morning. Expect another slowdown in the trades for the latter part of the week as a weakening front approaches from the northwest.

Surf will be heading down on north shores as the current swell declines, while waves on south shores will remain a bit elevated thanks to a small long-period swell. East shore waves will be small.

