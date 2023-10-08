Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Petition launched from Waikiki businesses concerned about street closures

The Hawaii Restaurant Association says they don't mind events like these that really represent Hawaii
By HNN Staff and Jolanie Martinez
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 11:06 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns are growing from Waikiki businesses about street closures on Kalakaua for festivals and fundraisers.

The Hawaii Restaurant Association has started a petition calling for better coordination.

Thousands of people packed Kalakaua Avenue for the Waikiki Ho’olaule’a.

Hundreds filled the same street for the Spam Jam Festival.

The Hawaii Restaurant Association says they don’t mind events like these that really represent Hawaii.

But they say they’ve noticed more monthly events happening.

“Sometimes twice every month. So that’s very excessive. And some of these activities that they do on the blocking the street on Kalakaua that raised a lot of concerns of the merchants,” Ave Kwok, the Chairman of the Hawaii Restaurant Association, said.

“Trying to come through all these tiny little roads to get to one place. It’s incredibly difficult, and it makes it incredibly dangerous,” the Owner of Makana Lani, Liz Watanabe, said.

It raised concerns for Liz Watanabe, who owns Makana Lani, which is inside the Alohilani Resort.

Although it’s on Kalakaua, her restaurant doesn’t get the same foot traffic as street-level businesses.

She says her guests, 95% of whom are local, have canceled reservations because of the road closures.

“We’ve actually had a situation where on certain days that events were held outside on the main avenue, we had about 30% cancellations for our branch because people couldn’t get to us,” Watanabe said.

“We have learned now we have to call customers to warn them and let them know, at which time you’ll see that many decide to reschedule, which really impacts businesses like mine.”

Watanabe hopes that through the petition and collaboration between businesses, the city, and event promoters, an alternative can be found for festivities instead of closing the roadway.

“I do believe that we can utilize some of our existing parks with existing parking. For example, here at the beautiful Leilani resort, Waikiki Beach, our parking gets taken up, which means our guests can’t have parking,” Watanabe said.

Jon Nouchi, Deputy Director of the City’s Department of Transportation, says they’re investigating the number of closures for events in Waikiki and are working with city leaders on current ordinances and rules.

Here’s a list of upcoming parades and street activities that are coming to Waikiki.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Image: Hilton Hawaiian Village)
After the Friday night fireworks, a behind the scenes look at the cleanup
Fentanyl overdose in Honolulu
Fentanyl overdoses are hitting every Hawaii community, on every island
Lahainaluna girls volleyball
Lahainaluna senior kept off the court due to DOE rule, given exemption to return to play
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
Maui businesses and agencies are adding up their losses after costly wildfires in the last month.
Legal blame falls on more defendants in Maui lawsuits targeting HECO

Latest News

Rainbow fentanyl pills at the DEA lab
Changing drug trade has law enforcement working to keep up
Missing kayaker: Jerry Morgan, 63, of Kula
Search suspended for missing kayaker in waters off Maui
International singer Kristian Lei is hosting a showcase of her students and professional...
Na Hoku Hanohano Award-nominated recording artist Kristian Lei to host student showcase
The Old Lahaina Courthouse and County building is a candidate for restoration efforts.
West Maui reopens for tourists exactly 2 months after devastating wildfires