Petition launched from Waikiki businesses concerned about street closures

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Concerns are growing from Waikiki businesses about street closures on Kalakaua for festivals and fundraisers.

The Hawaii Restaurant Association has started a petition calling for better coordination.

Thousands of people packed Kalakaua Avenue for the Waikiki Ho’olaule’a.

Hundreds filled the same street for the Spam Jam Festival.

The Hawaii Restaurant Association says they don’t mind events like these that really represent Hawaii.

But they say they’ve noticed more monthly events happening.

“Sometimes twice every month. So that’s very excessive. And some of these activities that they do on the blocking the street on Kalakaua that raised a lot of concerns of the merchants,” Ave Kwok, the Chairman of the Hawaii Restaurant Association, said.

“Trying to come through all these tiny little roads to get to one place. It’s incredibly difficult, and it makes it incredibly dangerous,” the Owner of Makana Lani, Liz Watanabe, said.

It raised concerns for Liz Watanabe, who owns Makana Lani, which is inside the Alohilani Resort.

Although it’s on Kalakaua, her restaurant doesn’t get the same foot traffic as street-level businesses.

She says her guests, 95% of whom are local, have canceled reservations because of the road closures.

“We’ve actually had a situation where on certain days that events were held outside on the main avenue, we had about 30% cancellations for our branch because people couldn’t get to us,” Watanabe said.

“We have learned now we have to call customers to warn them and let them know, at which time you’ll see that many decide to reschedule, which really impacts businesses like mine.”

Watanabe hopes that through the petition and collaboration between businesses, the city, and event promoters, an alternative can be found for festivities instead of closing the roadway.

“I do believe that we can utilize some of our existing parks with existing parking. For example, here at the beautiful Leilani resort, Waikiki Beach, our parking gets taken up, which means our guests can’t have parking,” Watanabe said.

Jon Nouchi, Deputy Director of the City’s Department of Transportation, says they’re investigating the number of closures for events in Waikiki and are working with city leaders on current ordinances and rules.

Here’s a list of upcoming parades and street activities that are coming to Waikiki.

