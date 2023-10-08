Na Hoku Hanohano Award-nominated recording artist Kristian Lei to host student showcase

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - International singer and twice nominated Na Hoku Hanohano Award recording artist Kristian Lei is known for her roles in Broadway musicals like Miss Saigon and the King and I, as well as her musical fundraisers for worthy causes.

The Waianae native, now Hilo-based, singer and vocal coach has been mentoring the next generation of homegrown singers for more than 20 years, including Dr. Mel Ona, a gastroenterologist and internal medicine doctor who has been working with Lei since 2019..

Lei and Ona joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about their new four-song EP recording “Dreams of the Heart” under her new music production company Newnorm Entertainment.

Lei is also hosting a showcase of her students and professional musicians at Leeward Community College Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 14. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $45. Discounts are available to the military and children.

Performers include Lei’s daughter Diamond Saige, National Vocal Champion Randie Lueder, Dr. Ritabelle Fernandes, Bree Takenishi, Ariya Valdez, Eli Zorel Roales and Maria Riza Roales, Former Miss Oahu Jovelle Lucas, Gianna Hugh-Flores, Brooklynn Otto, Micah Ray, and Julissa Ramirez. Julius Mina, Miss Hawaii 2022 Lauren Teruya, as well as recording Artists Kelli Miyahira aka Natto Princess, and Taliya Wood.

For tickets, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=201220.

The show will be hosted by Mandy Suganuma, and also feature Ms. Sequoia Carr-Brown, Isaac and Tammy Lau of Honolulu Broadway Babies, Miss Hawaii 2000 Billie Takaki Lueder, and Hawai’i Music Legend Melveen Leed.

Band members include Dan Del Negro, Rod Esteban, Kevin Hirasa, and Mark Tanouye.

For more information, email kristianleienterprises@gmail.com.

