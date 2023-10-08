Motorcyclist dies after crash in Kahului

Tributes
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 9:49 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KAHULUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man died early Saturday morning following a motorcycle crash in Kahului, Maui police officials said.

Police officials said the incident happened just after midnight on Hookele Street.

The preliminary police investigation reveals that a blue 2012 Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Hookele Street when the operator failed to navigate a right bend in the roadway.

The motorcycle crossed left into the oncoming lane before striking the curb, then a tree and speed limit sign on the grass shoulder, resulting in the operator and passenger being ejected from the motorcycle and onto the roadway.

As a result of the crash, the operator of the motorcycle, a 25-year-old male from Kihei, died at the scene.

The victim’s identity is being withheld for 24 hours to allow his family an opportunity to notify their extended family and friends.

The passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Kahului, was transported to the Maui Memorial Medical Center in stable condition for further treatment.

Investigation reveals that the operator and passenger were wearing helmets during this crash.

The involvement of speed, alcohol, and drugs has not been determined, as the investigation is still pending.

This is Maui County’s 15th traffic fatality of 2023, compared to 16 at the same time last year.

