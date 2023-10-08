Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HPD investigating after Planned Parenthood protester is shot with airsoft gun

Despite the recent developments from the Supreme Court in regard to nationwide access to...
Despite the recent developments from the Supreme Court in regard to nationwide access to abortion rights, the potential ruling is not expected to have a dramatic impact in Hawaii.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:37 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Department is investigating after a man protesting outside Planned Parenthood was shot in the buttocks with an airsoft gun.

Police officials say the incident happened about 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the Beretania Street location.

Witnesses say a group of suspects rolled up in two separate vehicles and fired several rounds at the protesters.

Sources tell us one of the shots also struck a second protester’s sign.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Image: Hilton Hawaiian Village)
After the Friday night fireworks, a behind the scenes look at the cleanup
Fentanyl overdose in Honolulu
Fentanyl overdoses are hitting every Hawaii community, on every island
Lahainaluna girls volleyball
Lahainaluna senior kept off the court due to DOE rule, given exemption to return to play
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
Maui businesses and agencies are adding up their losses after costly wildfires in the last month.
Legal blame falls on more defendants in Maui lawsuits targeting HECO

Latest News

Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 10 p.m. news broadcast from...
Terry Hunter reviews THE CREATOR
Rainbow fentanyl pills at the DEA lab
Changing drug trade has law enforcement working to keep up
The country’s best names in brewing converge on Waikiki for the Third Annual Great Waikiki Beer...
Petition launched from Waikiki businesses concerned about street closures
Missing kayaker: Jerry Morgan, 63, of Kula
Search suspended for missing kayaker in waters off Maui