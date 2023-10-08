HPD investigating after Planned Parenthood protester is shot with airsoft gun
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 1:37 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Department is investigating after a man protesting outside Planned Parenthood was shot in the buttocks with an airsoft gun.
Police officials say the incident happened about 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the Beretania Street location.
Witnesses say a group of suspects rolled up in two separate vehicles and fired several rounds at the protesters.
Sources tell us one of the shots also struck a second protester’s sign.
This is a developing story.
