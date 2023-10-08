HPD investigating after Planned Parenthood protester is shot with airsoft gun

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Police Department is investigating after a man protesting outside Planned Parenthood was shot in the buttocks with an airsoft gun.

Police officials say the incident happened about 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the Beretania Street location.

Witnesses say a group of suspects rolled up in two separate vehicles and fired several rounds at the protesters.

Sources tell us one of the shots also struck a second protester’s sign.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.