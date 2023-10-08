Tributes
HFD swiftly extinguishes blaze that broke out in a Waipahu home

HFD's new fire trucks were given Hawaiian names and blessed in a traditional ceremony Monday.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:53 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department quickly extinguished a fire at a two-story residence in Waipahu Friday night.

Firefighters were called to 94-360 Peke Lane around 11 p.m.

Officials say firefighters arrived to find the residence fully encased by smoke and flames.

HFD says the fire was brought under control at 11:36 p.m. and extinguished by 12:12 a.m.

The American Red Cross was requested to provide assistance to the 12 adults and five children who safely exited the home but were displaced due to the fire.

All HFD personnel were accounted for, with no reports of injuries.

An investigation has been initiated to determine the fire’s origin and cause and to provide damage estimates. An update will be sent out once the final investigation report is complete.

