East-West Center to release report on Hawaii-Philippines relationship

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Did you know 1 in 4 people in Hawaii report having Filipino roots? It’s one of the interesting facts in a new report by the East-West Center, UH Manoa Center for Philippine Studies, and Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu.

Zachary Espino, Executive Administrative Officer of the East-West Center, and Dr. Pia Arboleda, Director of the UH Mānoa Center for Philippine Studies, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the report called “Philippines Matters for Hawaii and Hawaii Matters for the Philippines,” which will be released to the public at a special event on Oct. 10 from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

To register for the event livestream, visit EastWestCenter.org

The inaugural event will honor the longstanding relationship between Hawaii and the Philippines, and the Philippines and United States, during Filipino American History Month. Expert speakers will discuss the importance of the Hawaii-Philippines relationship, including economic impact, jobs, education, travel and tourism, and exchanges and connections.

The event will also feature music and cultural performances, including Poet Laureate Dr. Luisa Igloria,

Gust panelists include:

Dr. Michael S. Bruno, University of Hawaii

Susana Berardy, Filipino Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii

Jade Butay, Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, State of Hawaii

Consul General Emil T. Fernandez, Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu

Dr. Patricia Halagao, Professor & Chair, Department of Curriculum Studies, University of Hawaii at Mānoa

Former State Senator Bennette Misalucha, State Workforce Development Council

Suzanne Vares-Lum, East-West Center

The East-West Center has deep ties in the Philippines, including nearly 4,000 alumni there and many ongoing programs. Its mission is to promote better understanding between peoples in the United States, Asia and the Pacific through cooperative study, research and dialogue.

