Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

3 students arrested for high school hit lists, authorities say

Officials said three students are facing charges after evidence of hit lists were found on...
Officials said three students are facing charges after evidence of hit lists were found on their phones.(WJXT)
By Anne Maxwell
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 7:38 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – Three Florida teens face felony charges after police said they created hit lists to hurt and kill their fellow high school students.

A text thread of threats may lead to felony charges for three Creekside High School students. One of them is 15 years old, the other two are just 14.

A Creekside parent who did not want to be identified expressed their concerns.

“The first thing that as a mom that I wanted to know is ‘Who was on that list?’ That’s what scared me the most,” she said.

Associate Schools Superintendent Paul Abbatinozzi said the families of the students targeted in the lists have been notified.

He said the number consists of five or six students.

The investigation began on Friday last week after someone who had seen the group’s text messages went to the administration at Creekside High School.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office got involved after.

Sheriff Robert Hardwick said evidence of the hit lists was found on the students’ cell phones.

According to arrest reports, the three students were part of a Russian communist group they had formed due to being bullied, calling it the United Boyopolis Socialist Republic.

The report said the group’s texts identified targets, included an aerial photo of Creekside High School with a circle around a spot in the courtyard, and discussed the potential use of weapons.

The three teens are in custody and will remain in custody for at least 21 days.

Copyright 2023 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Image: Hilton Hawaiian Village)
After the Friday night fireworks, a behind the scenes look at the cleanup
Fentanyl overdose in Honolulu
Fentanyl overdoses are hitting every Hawaii community, on every island
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Hamas surprise attack out of Gaza stuns Israel and leaves hundreds dead in fighting, retaliation
Maui businesses and agencies are adding up their losses after costly wildfires in the last month.
Legal blame falls on more defendants in Maui lawsuits targeting HECO
Lahainaluna girls volleyball
Lahainaluna senior kept off the court due to DOE rule, given exemption to return to play

Latest News

FILE - Two people were injured and taken to the hospital after reports of shots fired at Bowie...
Two wounded in shooting on Bowie State University campus in Maryland
The Old Lahaina Courthouse and County building is a candidate for restoration efforts.
West Maui reopens for tourists exactly 2 months after devastating wildfires
Stouffer's just released an Advent calendar filled with their classic frozen dinners.
Stouffer’s is selling an Advent calendar filled with frozen dinners
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends a security meeting with Mexican officials at the...
At least 4 Americans were killed in the attacks against Israel, US official says
Fire and smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike, in Gaza City, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. The...
The US will send a carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean in support of Israel