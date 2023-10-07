Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Volunteers clean wreckage of 50-foot boat grounded on Molokai north shore

The state may have to cover the costs of removing a 50-foot wrecked boat on Molokai’s north shore
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:52 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state may have to cover the costs of removing a 50-foot wrecked boat on Molokai’s north shore.

The owner previously said he had insurance, but DLNR confirmed he does not.

Volunteers and state crews have been cleaning up debris since Tuesday when the vessel “Mega” ran aground off Ilio Point.

DLNR is now looking for a salvage contractor and is preparing to assess the reef damage.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation following a possible shooting...
Woman, 23, seriously injured after being shot at, pinned against wall with vehicle
Pearl City High School's fashion students got a unique opportunity to collaborate with Tori...
Pearl City fashion students get unique opportunity to collab with Tori Richard on aloha shirt
Fentanyl overdose in Honolulu
Fentanyl overdoses are hitting every Hawaii community, on every island
Although Mrs. Jackie Freitas is eight and a half months pregnant, she's getting her hands dirty...
Sprinkle a school farm with water. Add a great teacher. Watch kid after kid thrive.
Lahaina is still off limits. That’s the message to visitors ahead of West Maui’s tourism reboot...
The tourism industry wants visitors to educate themselves before heading to West Maui

Latest News

Kilauea unrest leads to temporary closures at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Kilauea unrest leads to temporary closures at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is temporarily closing specific trails, viewing areas, and...
Kilauea unrest leads to temporary closures at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
(Image: Hilton Hawaiian Village)
After the Friday night fireworks, a behind the scenes look at the cleanup
We now know how much money Hawaiian Electric's insurance company will cough up if HECO is found...
What the Maui fire lawsuits against Hawaiian Electric could mean for customers
Fentanyl overdoses are hitting new highs in Hawaii. And demographics are not dictating addiction.
Fentanyl overdoses are hitting every Hawaii community, on every island