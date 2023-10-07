Volunteers clean wreckage of 50-foot boat grounded on Molokai north shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state may have to cover the costs of removing a 50-foot wrecked boat on Molokai’s north shore.

The owner previously said he had insurance, but DLNR confirmed he does not.

Volunteers and state crews have been cleaning up debris since Tuesday when the vessel “Mega” ran aground off Ilio Point.

DLNR is now looking for a salvage contractor and is preparing to assess the reef damage.

