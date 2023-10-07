Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

In unanimous vote, County Council urges delay of West Maui’s reopening to visitors

As West Maui gets set to welcome back visitors, the entire County Council voted in support of a resolution urging the governor to postpone reopening.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:55 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As West Maui gets set to welcome back visitors on Sunday, the Maui County Council is still pushing back on the return of tourism in the area.

Councilmembers unanimously voted in support of a resolution Friday afternoon urging the governor to postpone reopening.

The council said the focus should be helping residents heal, rebuild and regain a sense of normalcy. They say reopening poses a significant challenge to the emotional well-being of displaced Lahaina residents.

“I hope that it sends a loud message,” Maui County Councilmember Tamara Paltin said. “We need certain things to be able to open to to tourism. We need stability of housing. We’re not machines.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

“That’s exactly what we need to look at — helping our people first. before Kaanapali makes profits,” Maui County Councilmember Gabe Johnson added. “We have to help the backbone of the Ka’anapali engine and the backbone are the people.”

While there are visitors already on the Valley Isle, councilmembers ask that tourists be sensitive to the people in West Maui.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Smith
Police: Suspect in Hawaii Kai triple stabbing attacked roommates over food
Rx pills
Illegal drugs are getting smuggled into Hawaii in record numbers. Here’s how
State investigating one of the largest hotel-condominiums that's housing Maui fire evacuees.
Owners at large Maui hotel-condo say they’re being forced to evict wildfire evacuees
Dwayne Yuen, former Punahou basketball coach long accused of sexually assaulting players.
Former Punahou coach facing new sex crime charges after more alleged victims come forward
Police Lights (file)
3 injured, including 2 critically, following head-on crash in Kalihi

Latest News

We now know how much money Hawaiian Electric's insurance company will cough up if HECO is found...
What the Maui fire lawsuits against Hawaiian Electric could mean for customers
Fentanyl overdoses are hitting new highs in Hawaii. And demographics are not dictating addiction.
Fentanyl overdoses are hitting every Hawaii community, on every island
Fentanyl overdose in Honolulu
Fentanyl overdoses are hitting every Hawaii community, on every island
Lahainaluna senior kept off the court due to DOE rule, given exemption to return to play
Lahainaluna senior kept off the court due to DOE rule, given exemption to return to play
Maui businesses and agencies are adding up their losses after costly wildfires in the last month.
Legal blame falls on more defendants in Maui lawsuits targeting HECO