In unanimous vote, County Council urges delay of West Maui’s reopening to visitors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As West Maui gets set to welcome back visitors on Sunday, the Maui County Council is still pushing back on the return of tourism in the area.

Councilmembers unanimously voted in support of a resolution Friday afternoon urging the governor to postpone reopening.

The council said the focus should be helping residents heal, rebuild and regain a sense of normalcy. They say reopening poses a significant challenge to the emotional well-being of displaced Lahaina residents.

“I hope that it sends a loud message,” Maui County Councilmember Tamara Paltin said. “We need certain things to be able to open to to tourism. We need stability of housing. We’re not machines.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

“That’s exactly what we need to look at — helping our people first. before Kaanapali makes profits,” Maui County Councilmember Gabe Johnson added. “We have to help the backbone of the Ka’anapali engine and the backbone are the people.”

While there are visitors already on the Valley Isle, councilmembers ask that tourists be sensitive to the people in West Maui.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.