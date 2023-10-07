Tributes
Trade winds rebounding for the weekend

Trade winds will increase for the weekend.
Trade winds will increase for the weekend.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:13 AM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Moderate trade winds will continue to strengthen through the weekend as a trough to the west moves further away. Conditions are very stable, so minimal rainfall is expected. An increase in overnight showers is in the forecast for Sunday night into Tuesday morning.

Surf will be heading down on north shores as the current swell declines, while waves on south shores will remain a bit elevated thanks to a small long-period swell. East shore waves will be small.

