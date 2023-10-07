Trade winds rebounding for the weekend

Moderate trade winds will continue to strengthen through the weekend as a trough to the west moves further away. Conditions are very stable, so minimal rainfall is expected. An increase in overnight showers is in the forecast for Sunday night into Tuesday morning.

Surf will be heading down on north shores as the current swell declines, while waves on south shores will remain a bit elevated thanks to a small long-period swell. East shore waves will be small.

