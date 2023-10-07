Sister of Philippine President meeting supporters on Oahu, but will not visit Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The eldest sister of Philippine President BongBong Marcos and longtime Philippine politician Imee Marcos is in Honolulu on an unofficial visit to thank supporters who helped her family return to power.

The Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu and volunteers with the Philippine Celebrations Coordinating Committee of Hawaii (PCCCH) organized a welcome reception for the eldest daughter of former Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos, Sr. at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Thursday night.

Marcos is leading a delegation of about 17 Philippine lawmakers on Oahu for community events through October 10.

“It’s a long overdue visit to give thanks to all of you for the tremendous and overwhelming support we’ve consistently received from the Filipinos in Hawaii,” she told attendees.

Support that goes back decades when the Marcos family was forced to flee the Philippines in 1986, after the so-called EDSA “People Power” Revolution ousted her father from the presidency after 20 years, half the time under martial law.

Many Filipinos in Hawaii support the Marcoses because of a shared connection to the Ilocos Norte region. More than 80% of Filipinos in Hawaii are Ilocano.

Imee Marcos was 30 years old when her family lived in exile in Hawaii. Her father eventually died in Honolulu in 1989.

“My children, the eldest Borgie, who became very popular as a model and so on, and the attorney Michael, both were born in Kapiolani Children’s Hospital. So I have very fond memories of Honolulu as well as that hospital and all the extremely kind to us.

Staff for the former presidential daughter said Marcos will not visit Maui due to her tight schedule. Instead, Marcos addressed survivors in her speech.

“Those who were hurt in the Hawaii fires, in the Maui fires, many of whom are familiar to us, and actually a couple of them from Batac, Ilocos Norte, and related to many of our staff and families. So it’s a tragedy indeed, but we are here behind you,” she said.

Critics feel the Marcos administration is not doing enough, in light of how many Filipino immigrants were displaced in the disaster. So far, the Philippines has given only $100,000 in relief to impacted families, compared to $2 million donated by South Korea and $500,000 donated each by Taiwan and American Samoa.

Then there’s the issue of Imee Marcos’ conviction by a U.S. District Court in Honolulu in 1993 for the torture and murder of a student in the Philippines. In the ruling, Marcos was ordered to pay the student’s mother -- Hawaii resident Agapita Trajano -- about $4 million in damages. Trajano’s attorney said Marcos never paid the money.

“It’s just such an arrogant thing to do to come here, when she hasn’t even abided by that ruling,” said critic Victor Limon, a member of Hawaii Filipinos for Truth, Justice and Democracy. “We want to show her that we have not forgotten, that we have not forgiven her family and the things that they’ve done to the Philippines and to the Filipino people.”

Imee Marcos is scheduled to speak at a lunch gala on Saturday at the Filipino Community Center. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. For tickets, call 808-223-6075.

On Sunday, Marcos will be honored at a community picnic at Neal Blaisdell Park in Pearl City. The event goes from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For inquiries, call 808-366-3966.

A protest is being planned for 10 a.m. on Sunday at the Philippine Consulate General in Honolulu. Email hichrp@gmail.com for information.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.