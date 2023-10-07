Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘She was shaking’: Woman helps 11-year-old girl get away from man following her

Israel Santiago-Ortiz is accused of following an 11-year-old girl last week as she walked. (Source: WFSB)
By Rob Polansky, Dylan Fearon and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:11 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - A man in Connecticut is accused of following a young girl and frightening her to the point that she ran to a Dunkin’ for help.

WFSB reports that 36-year-old Israel Santiago-Ortiz of Manchester was the man arrested in connection with the incident. He is facing charges of second-degree breach of peace and risk of injury to a minor.

Police said they were called to a Dunkin’ location in the Manchester area around 2 p.m. on Wednesday for a suspicious person complaint.

A Dunkin’ worker reported that an 11-year-old girl ran inside and said she was being followed by a man she didn’t know.

According to authorities, the girl was followed by Santiago-Ortiz as she was walking east on Center Street.

Santiago-Ortiz offered the girl gum and followed her across the street, police said. At one point, they said he asked if he could take her to buy clothes.

The girl did not have a phone, so she ran into a Dunkin’ and begged for help.

“I knew the girl was scared. She was shaking,” Dunkin’ worker Dawn Smith said.

Smith said she stayed calm while not hesitating to help the girl.

“I asked if she had her parents’ number, but she said didn’t. So, I told her I was going to call the police because this is serious and the guy was still standing outside the store,” she said.

Smith gave police a full description of Santiago-Ortiz that helped them catch him nearby.

Authorities said they learned that Santiago-Ortiz also had two warrants out for his arrest after taking him into custody.

He appeared in court on Thursday.

Smith said she hopes anyone who found themselves in her position would do the same to help the girl.

“She did the right thing coming in and I’m glad she’s safe,” Smith said.

Additionally, Law Enforcement Analyst Lt. J. Paul Vance gave the child credit for walking into Dunkin’.

“She sought out help. She didn’t get too close to the individual. That’s one thing every parent should talk to their children about,” he said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation following a possible shooting...
Woman, 23, seriously injured after being shot at, pinned against wall with vehicle
Pearl City High School's fashion students got a unique opportunity to collaborate with Tori...
Pearl City fashion students get unique opportunity to collab with Tori Richard on aloha shirt
Fentanyl overdose in Honolulu
Fentanyl overdoses are hitting every Hawaii community, on every island
Although Mrs. Jackie Freitas is eight and a half months pregnant, she's getting her hands dirty...
Sprinkle a school farm with water. Add a great teacher. Watch kid after kid thrive.
Lahaina is still off limits. That’s the message to visitors ahead of West Maui’s tourism reboot...
The tourism industry wants visitors to educate themselves before heading to West Maui

Latest News

(Source: Pool)
Biden speaks on violence in Israel
Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
At least 200 killed, 1,100 wounded in Hamas attack on Israel, rescue service says
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden decries the ‘unconscionable’ Hamas attack and warns Israel’s enemies not to exploit the crisis
A Tennessee couple recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
Couple celebrates 75 years of marriage: ‘Love at first sight’