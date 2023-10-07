Search continues for missing kayaker in waters off Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police, fire crews, and the Coast Guard continue searching for a missing kayaker off Maui’s north shore late into the evening Friday.

Officials say 63-year-old Jerry Morgan of Kula was reported missing Wednesday when he never came home.

Search teams found his white Toyota Tacoma near Ku’au Bay and his kayak in the ocean, partly submerged, off Ho’okipa Beach Park.

Morgan is described as Caucasian, 6 feet tall, weighing about 215 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

MPD said it’s unknown what type of clothing or footwear he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is urged to call MPD’s non-emergency number at (808)244-6400. If it’s an emergency, call and refer to MPD report #23-030269.

