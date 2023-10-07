Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

PODCAST: ‘HNN Overtime’ talks UH football bye week, the NBA and other sports headlines

The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin
The Hawaii News Now Sports Podcast hosted by Kyle Chinen, Davis Pitner and Cienna Pilotin(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:34 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the latest edition of “HNN Overtime,” hosts Kyle Chinen, Davis and Cienna Pilotin are back in the HNN Digital Center to talk the latest sports headlines.

The crew talks University of Hawaii football as they navigate their bye week while trying to salvage the 2023 season.

Plus, some interesting looks in the NBA as the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz play in the islands.

And a special day is coming up for one of the HNN Overtime hosts.

Catch new episodes of “Overtime” wherever you get your podcasts or watch our video podcast on HNN’s digital platforms.

Subscribe to ‘HNN Overtime’ wherever you get your podcasts:

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation following a possible shooting...
Woman, 23, seriously injured after being shot at, pinned against wall with vehicle
Pearl City High School's fashion students got a unique opportunity to collaborate with Tori...
Pearl City fashion students get unique opportunity to collab with Tori Richard on aloha shirt
Fentanyl overdose in Honolulu
Fentanyl overdoses are hitting every Hawaii community, on every island
Although Mrs. Jackie Freitas is eight and a half months pregnant, she's getting her hands dirty...
Sprinkle a school farm with water. Add a great teacher. Watch kid after kid thrive.
Lahaina is still off limits. That’s the message to visitors ahead of West Maui’s tourism reboot...
The tourism industry wants visitors to educate themselves before heading to West Maui

Latest News

Lahainaluna senior kept off the court due to DOE rule, given exemption to return to play
Lahainaluna senior kept off the court due to DOE rule, given exemption to return to play
Lahainaluna girls volleyball
Lahainaluna senior kept off the court due to DOE rule, given exemption to return to play
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane
Hawaii’s Ilima-Lei Macfarlane misses weight ahead of flyweight title bout at Bellator 300
LA Clippers open $75K technology lab at Washington Middle School in Honolulu