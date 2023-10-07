Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Oahu grand jury indicts man accused of stabbing 3 roommates at Hawaii Kai home

Matthew Smith
Matthew Smith(HPD)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:45 PM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury on Friday indicted the 41-year-old man accused of stabbing three of his roommates at a Hawaii Kai home.

Matthew Smith was indicted on one count of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder for the incident on Sunday.

According to court documents, Smith attacked his three roommates after having an argument over food.

They added that Smith allegedly stabbed one roommate in the jaw with a steak knife.

When two other roommates attempted to de-escalate the situation, Smith allegedly attacked them using the same weapon. The two other roommates suffered wounds to their heads, hands, stomachs and arms.

Officials said the victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Smith was later located at Sandy Beach Park and arrested.

First-degree attempted murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, while second-degree attempted murder carries a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole. Prosecutors are seeking an extended sentence from life in prison with the possibility of parole to a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Smith is being held without bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Smith
Police: Suspect in Hawaii Kai triple stabbing attacked roommates over food
Rx pills
Illegal drugs are getting smuggled into Hawaii in record numbers. Here’s how
State investigating one of the largest hotel-condominiums that's housing Maui fire evacuees.
Owners at large Maui hotel-condo say they’re being forced to evict wildfire evacuees
Dwayne Yuen, former Punahou basketball coach long accused of sexually assaulting players.
Former Punahou coach facing new sex crime charges after more alleged victims come forward
Police Lights (file)
3 injured, including 2 critically, following head-on crash in Kalihi

Latest News

Water conservation orders posted.
Nearly 2 months after wildfires, water in more areas on Maui declared safe to drink
Officials said the survey will look at the ongoing priorities identified by the community and...
DOH to conduct phone surveys to assess needs of those impacted by Maui wildfire disaster
Lahaina, Hawaii, residents, who are affected by a deadly wildfire that devastated the...
DIGITAL SPECIAL: 2 months after Lahaina disaster, a grieving community looks to the future
Sunday marks two months since Lahaina was destroyed.
DIGITAL SPECIAL: 2 months after Lahaina disaster, a grieving community looks to the future