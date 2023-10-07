Oahu grand jury indicts man accused of stabbing 3 roommates at Hawaii Kai home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oahu grand jury on Friday indicted the 41-year-old man accused of stabbing three of his roommates at a Hawaii Kai home.

Matthew Smith was indicted on one count of first-degree attempted murder and three counts of second-degree attempted murder for the incident on Sunday.

According to court documents, Smith attacked his three roommates after having an argument over food.

They added that Smith allegedly stabbed one roommate in the jaw with a steak knife.

When two other roommates attempted to de-escalate the situation, Smith allegedly attacked them using the same weapon. The two other roommates suffered wounds to their heads, hands, stomachs and arms.

Officials said the victims were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Smith was later located at Sandy Beach Park and arrested.

First-degree attempted murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole, while second-degree attempted murder carries a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole. Prosecutors are seeking an extended sentence from life in prison with the possibility of parole to a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Smith is being held without bail at the Oahu Community Correctional Center.

