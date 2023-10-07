Nearly 2 months after wildfires, water in more areas on Maui declared safe to drink

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly two months after the Lahaina wildfire, officials announced Friday that more areas have been removed from the unsafe water advisory.

The Department of Water Supply removed Upper Kula Area 2A and Lahaina Area 1 from the advisory.

Water in those areas is deemed safe to use again.

However, water may have stagnated within homes and buildings, so customers are urged to flush their lines.

Click here for an interactive map to determine whether your home is located within the zone.

Meanwhile, Areas 2B through 5 of Upper Kula and much of the fire-impacted areas of Lahaina remain under the unsafe water advisory until further notice. Customers should not drink or boil their tap water.

The unsafe water advisory was issued after the Aug. 8 wildfire due to impacts on the water system that may have caused harmful contaminants.

