Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Nearly 2 months after wildfires, water in more areas on Maui declared safe to drink

Water conservation orders posted.
Water conservation orders posted.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:35 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly two months after the Lahaina wildfire, officials announced Friday that more areas have been removed from the unsafe water advisory.

The Department of Water Supply removed Upper Kula Area 2A and Lahaina Area 1 from the advisory.

Water in those areas is deemed safe to use again.

However, water may have stagnated within homes and buildings, so customers are urged to flush their lines.

Click here for an interactive map to determine whether your home is located within the zone.

Meanwhile, Areas 2B through 5 of Upper Kula and much of the fire-impacted areas of Lahaina remain under the unsafe water advisory until further notice. Customers should not drink or boil their tap water.

The unsafe water advisory was issued after the Aug. 8 wildfire due to impacts on the water system that may have caused harmful contaminants.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Smith
Police: Suspect in Hawaii Kai triple stabbing attacked roommates over food
Rx pills
Illegal drugs are getting smuggled into Hawaii in record numbers. Here’s how
State investigating one of the largest hotel-condominiums that's housing Maui fire evacuees.
Owners at large Maui hotel-condo say they’re being forced to evict wildfire evacuees
Dwayne Yuen, former Punahou basketball coach long accused of sexually assaulting players.
Former Punahou coach facing new sex crime charges after more alleged victims come forward
Police Lights (file)
3 injured, including 2 critically, following head-on crash in Kalihi

Latest News

Matthew Smith
Oahu grand jury indicts man accused of stabbing 3 roommates at Hawaii Kai home
Officials said the survey will look at the ongoing priorities identified by the community and...
DOH to conduct phone surveys to assess needs of those impacted by Maui wildfire disaster
Lahaina, Hawaii, residents, who are affected by a deadly wildfire that devastated the...
DIGITAL SPECIAL: 2 months after Lahaina disaster, a grieving community looks to the future
Sunday marks two months since Lahaina was destroyed.
DIGITAL SPECIAL: 2 months after Lahaina disaster, a grieving community looks to the future