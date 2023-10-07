Moped rider in critical condition after crashing head-on into car in Maili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is in critical condition Friday night following a car crash in Maili, officials said.

The incident happened around 8:33 p.m. on Farrington Highway.

Police said a 38-year-old driver was traveling eastbound on Farrington Highway when he executed a left turn onto St. John’s Road and collided with an unidentified adult male moped rider, who was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway with no headlights at a high rate of speed.

EMS treated and transported the man in critical condition to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and sustained no injuries.

At this time, speed appears to be a contributing factor on the part of the adult male moped rider.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs is a contributing factor.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story may be updated.

