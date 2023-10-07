Tributes
Mililani’s Gabriel leads No. 12 Oklahoma to thrilling win over No. 3 Texas in Red River Rivalry

Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws as he escapes from Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford...
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel (8) throws as he escapes from Texas linebacker Jaylan Ford (41) during the first half of an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023, in Dallas.(AP Photo/Jeffrey McWhorter)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:47 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was an exhilarating afternoon at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas as Mililani’s Dillon Gabriel led No. 12 Oklahoma to an upset victory over No. 3 Texas In the Red River Rivalry.

Gabriel and the Sooners knocked off Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns with a final score, 34-30.

Both squads entered the Texas State Fairgrounds at an unblemished 5-0 and it was a close battle all the way through. With less than two minutes left in the game, Texas took a 30-27 lead off of Bert Auburn’s 47-yard field goal.

On the following drive Gabriel answered the call, a 5-play, 75-yard drive that ended in a touchdown pass to Nic Anderson with just 15 seconds left on the clock.

Hawaii’s all-time leading passer finished the game going 23 of 38 for 285 yards and a touchdown while showing off the duel threat ability with 113 yards on 14 carries and a touchdown.

OU is on a bye next week before they welcome in Gabriel’s former team and newest member of the Big 12 Conference UCF.

That game is set for October, 21st.

