Local chefs join Conservation International Hawaii for Sustainable Seafood Month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In honor of Hawaii Sustainable Seafood Month, two local nonprofits are joining forces -- Conservation International Hawaii and Chef Hui -- to bring awareness of the systems that supply our seafood and the well-being of the fishing communities who rely heavily on it.

This year’s theme focuses on reducing seafood waste and features special dinner events with local chefs to educate the public about sustainable practices that can help protect the ocean’s resources.

Chef Jason Peel of Nami Kaze joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to talk about the importance of sustainable cooking and working with local farmers and fisherfolk. He also gave a sneak peek of his sustainable seafood menu, which includes Fish Eye and Black Garlic “Caviar,” Smoked Ahi Bloodline Panisse, Salmon Fat Bao and Crispy Salmon Skin.

The celebration will feature three events:

Wednesday, October 11: Chef Ed Kenney, Mud Hen Water, mudhenwater.com

Sunday, October 15: Chef Jason Peel, Nami Kaze, namikaze.com

Tuesday, October 24: Chef Sheldon Simeon, Tiffany’s on Maui, tiffanysmaui.com

For reservations, visit the restaurant’s website.

To learn more about Conservation International Hawaii, visit conservation.org/places/hawaii.

To learn more about Chef Hui, visit chefhui.com.

