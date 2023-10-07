Lahainaluna senior kept off the court due to DOE rule, given exemption to return to play

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Lahainaluna high school volleyball player is back on the court.

Less than 24-hours after Hawaii News Now reported her battle with the Maui Interscholastic league, she won her appeal to play the remainder of her senior year.

“I see like a text from my coach that says, like call me now,” Sophia Nicole Abut told Hawaii News Now. “So me and my friends went to the parking lot and I called her and I put it on speaker and she just told me you’re a Lady Luna.”

It was a moment Sophia thought would never come. Her situation was the result of the august 8th fire.

Sophia enrolled at King Kekaulike, not knowing if Lahainaluna would reopen. Once the Department of Education’s plans were finalized, she tried to return to play her senior season, but was told a league mandate would keep her off the court.

“At that point, I was kind of, I hate to say it, but I was losing hope,” Abut said. “Like there’s probably no way I’m going to be able to play.”

She penned a letter to the Maui Interscholastic League to plead her case in these unthinkable circumstances.

“I did understand all the rules and stuff, but I’m just really grateful and thankful that they had a heart of change to the rules.”

Her story spread fast with thousands on Maui and on social media voicing their support.

“It meant so much seeing all the supportive comments from like different people,” Abut said, “I was kind of like, whoa, I’ve never experienced this before, I didn’t know it would like get this big.”

The Lady Lunas have just three matches remaining on their schedule, but for Sophia that doesn’t matter.

“I don’t really mind if it’s three games because it’ll be three games worth of repping my school, my town and just being grateful that I get to get back on the court with my team.”

Sophia and the rest of her senior teammates are set to be honored next Thursday on senior night.

As for Sophia, she is set to graduate then study nursing, telling Hawaii News Now that she just loves helping others.

