Kilauea unrest leads to temporary closures at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is temporarily closing specific trails, viewing areas, and parking lots until further notice due to elevated seismic activity at the summit of Kilauea volcano.

Kilauea had been averaging less than 10 tremors a day.

While it is not erupting at this time, earthquake rates beneath Kilauea’s summit region increased overnight Thursday from less than 10 earthquakes per day to over 320 earthquakes in the last 24 hours.

Due to elevated seismic activity and inflation at the summit of Kīlauea volcano, Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park is temporarily closing specific trails, viewing areas, and parking lots until further notice. Visit the park website for more information. https://t.co/kgHqKBoKpz pic.twitter.com/hCzqRndleS — Hawaii Volcanoes NPS (@Volcanoes_NPS) October 7, 2023

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory are closely monitoring the volcano.

Officials say the park is currently open, but visitors should be prepared and stay informed.

For a list of all of the trail closures, visit NPW.GOV/HAVO.

