Hawaii Island police renew request for help in search for missing man

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the Island of Hawaii, police are renewing their request for the public’s help locating 44-year-old Mark Diaz police officials say.

Officials say Diaz has been missing since July 27th of this year.

Police say Diaz’s last known location was in the Volcano area.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.

