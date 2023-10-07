Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Hawaii Island police renew request for help in search for missing man

Officials say Diaz has been missing since July 27th of this year.
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:59 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - On the Island of Hawaii, police are renewing their request for the public’s help locating 44-year-old Mark Diaz police officials say.

Officials say Diaz has been missing since July 27th of this year.

Police say Diaz’s last known location was in the Volcano area.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police have opened an attempted murder investigation following a possible shooting...
Woman, 23, seriously injured after being shot at, pinned against wall with vehicle
Pearl City High School's fashion students got a unique opportunity to collaborate with Tori...
Pearl City fashion students get unique opportunity to collab with Tori Richard on aloha shirt
Fentanyl overdose in Honolulu
Fentanyl overdoses are hitting every Hawaii community, on every island
Although Mrs. Jackie Freitas is eight and a half months pregnant, she's getting her hands dirty...
Sprinkle a school farm with water. Add a great teacher. Watch kid after kid thrive.
Lahaina is still off limits. That’s the message to visitors ahead of West Maui’s tourism reboot...
The tourism industry wants visitors to educate themselves before heading to West Maui

Latest News

The event will feature performances, delicious food and a special raffle for a chance to win a...
Filipino Community Center honors service leaders in 21st annual Bayanihan Gala
The state may have to cover the costs of removing a 50-foot wrecked boat on Molokai’s north shore
Volunteers clean wreckage of 50-foot boat grounded on Molokai north shore
Kilauea unrest leads to temporary closures at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Kilauea unrest leads to temporary closures at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
Officials say Diaz has been missing since July 27th of this year.
Hawaii Island police renew request for help in search for missing man
Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is temporarily closing specific trails, viewing areas, and...
Kilauea unrest leads to temporary closures at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park