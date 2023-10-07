Tributes
Changing drug trade has law enforcement working to keep up

Rainbow fentanyl pills at the DEA lab
By Lynn Kawano
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:54 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Smugglers are motivated to take risks because of the financial rewards, especially in Hawaii, where the markup for drugs is substantial.

Experts said the farther the drug has to travel, the more expensive it becomes.

A single fentanyl pill can cost $10 in California, but that same pill in Hawaii costs double. Fentanyl powder also has a high-profit margin, which attracts dealers.

The markup is one reason why online sales have skyrocketed.

“You don’t have to see your dealer on the street corner hanging out anymore. You can go online, behind a closed door in your bedroom, away from your parents,” said Gary Yabuta, Director of Hawaii HIDTA, the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas program.

Young adults pay using social media apps, and the products are delivered.

“Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook Marketplace, you would be surprised at the number of drug ads that are out there,” said William Bodner, special agent in charge of the DEA’s Los Angeles office.

Efforts to stay ahead of the trafficking trade are pushing law enforcement in new directions.

“It changes overnight,” Yabuta said.

“It’s very hard to keep up with them.”

Yabuta warned, parents need to research everything from emojis and other symbols that can be used to communicate drug transactions.

Buying online from an unregulated pharmacy can have deadly consequences.

“If you’re buying a pill and you didn’t get it from legitimate sources, you better be afraid,” said Anthony Chrysanthis, deputy special agent in charge, DEA Los Angeles.

Chrysanthis said it’s likely a pill masked as Oxycodone or Adderall actually contains fentanyl.

