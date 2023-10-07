After the Friday night fireworks, a behind the scenes look at the cleanup

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Every Friday night for more than 30 years, fireworks have lit up the sky from the beach fronting the Hilton Hawaiian Village.

But the company that puts on the display has had to to take more steps to make sure that the resulting debris isn’t left on the sand or in the water afterward.

The show draws thousands, including kamaaina and visitors.

“We saw that every Friday they offer the fireworks, so we’re excited about that,” said visitor Sandra Avina.

“I’ve heard so much about the fireworks, it’s my first time seeing,” said Bobby Vann, another visitor. “We got the family here. We’re really excited.:”

The pyrotechnic display started as a one-off for a special event at the popular resort.

“Now it’s just turned into a local attraction that visitors and locals and come and enjoy,” said Stephanie Pascual, vice president of Hawaii Explosives and Pyrotechnics, which puts on the display.

“Happy Aloha Friday, why not? What other night would you want it on?”

But a few people told the state Board of Land and Natural Resources about their fears regarding what goes up.

“For one, remember that fireworks are basically explosions of chemicals and solid forms,” said one testifier. “Millions of combustion particles and gases are released into the air during the splashes of color in the sky.”

There were also concerns about what comes down -- the debris from the hundreds of shells that are fired into the air.

“The debris is made up of cardboard and paper,” Pascual said. “We try to pick all that up immediately after the show before it sinks.”

Pascual said the show can leave a debris field about a hundred feet in diameter downwind of the firing area. The company starts the cleanup shortly after the smoke clears.

“After we shoot the show, we’ll probably pick up a total of about ten to 12 gallons of fireworks debris,” she said.

Two thirds of the debris are on the beach, but the remainder lands in the water. So early the next morning, the cleanup crew is back out again.

“(We) do our walkout,” said Clayton Angulan, who is part of the post-show cleanup effort. “Go into the water, see what we see out there still floating. And then afterwards we’ll walk the shore, catch whatever’s washed up.”

The company also said it has eliminated nearly all plastics from the show.

The BLNR had considered revoking the permit for the fireworks display over pollution concerns, with one board member recalling what her young son had told her.

“We talked about the (agenda) item and he was like, ‘Mom, fireworks are so fun! How could you vote against that?” said BLNR member Aimee Barnes.

But the board unanimously approved the permit for another year, saying that the company had stepped up in its cleanup procedures.

Hawaii Explosives and Pyrotechnics will have to go before the BLNR again next May.

