UH-Manoa wind ensemble pays tribute to Maui with rendition of Lahainaluna alma mater

By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:55 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii at Manoa wind ensemble is paying tribute to Maui.

UH students are planning to perform their own rendition of the Lahainaluna alma mater at an upcoming fall concert.

“Our hearts are with our ʻohana in Lahaina and on Maui during this challenging time,” said Director of Bands Jeffrey Boeckman. “We have several Maui students in the group, and wanted to express our support through our music. Lahainaluna’s lovely and powerful alma mater serves as a testament to the strength and spirit of this remarkable community.”

The alma mater, written in 1898 by Lahainaluna High student Albert Kaleikini, is the only one in the U.S. written in ‘Olelo Hawaii.

The concert will take place on Sunday at 4 p.m. at the Michael D. Nakasone Performing Arts Center in Pearl City.

Click here for more details on tickets.

