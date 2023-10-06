Tourism industry leaders remind visitors that Lahaina is still off limits

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - As West Maui prepares for the return of tourism, the industry wants to remind visitors that Lahaina is still off limits.

Airport officials say they are currently working on signage that will be displayed at baggage claim within the next few days. They said it will remind visitors the “dos” and “don’ts” when visiting the island.

West Maui resident Riley Bond took a video on August 10th, just two days after the deadly and devastating wildfires.

Bond said the people in the video appear to be visitors taking photos of themselves in the burn zone along the Lahaina Bypass right before Keawe Street.

“I looked over and seen this family that was just posing for pictures in front of the rubble of the town, as if it was like Disneyland or like a national park,” she said.

Bond believes it is too soon to reopen West Maui to tourists, but says if and when visitors come, she hopes they come with respect.

“They were only focused on themselves as individuals and not reading the room and looking around and there was a whole building just like disintegrating in front of them. And I was like, are there people still in the building behind their photos? Like, how could that even be happening … kind of a slap in the face … it was super hard to see.”

The Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau says although Kapalua to Kahana will be open to tourists starting Sunday October 8th, they are asking visitors to stay away from Lahaina town.

“What we’re working on is encouraging our visitors who are coming not to ask the community and the residents who have been affected by the Maui wildfires about what happened to them. Their healing process is not to have to talk about it over and over again and just show that compassion by being sensitive to that,” said Leanne Pletcher, Director of Public Relations and Marketing with Maui Visitors and Convention Bureau.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen is also encouraging all airlines to help educate visitors as well.

“The Lahaina residents do not want to be a spectacle for the rest of the world. It’s as straightforward as that ... if they come to take pictures of them, or their suffering … that’s not right, that’s not good,” Bissen said. “If it turns into people stopping on the side of the road, taking pictures, or possibly people going through their property … now they become the tourist attraction and that’s not what anybody wants.”

