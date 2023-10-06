Surfing to heal: Documentary shares Lahaina surf instructor’s mission to inspire

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A documentary premiering at the upcoming Hawaii International Film Festival next week follows a Lahaina surf instructor’s mission to help his community during the pandemic and now in the wake of the wildfire.

“We’re taking it day by day. It was a very traumatic event. The fire was so close to us. We basically just had like minutes to get out of there.,” said long-time Lahaina resident Bully Kotter, recounting the moments he barely escaped the wildfire on Aug. 8.

The house he and his wife just bought burned down. The surf school Kotter started more than 12 years ago is also gone.

But within a week of the disaster, Kotter was back home, in the water, hosting surf gatherings and bringing joy and hope to grieving families.

“I think the kids miss surfing as much as I do, and I miss the kids so much. So you know, these kids are like my own children. And I’ve grown up with them for many years now some probably up to eight or nine years. And I feel like there’s a need to get back to the water because it’s very, it’s very healing and it’s very therapeutic,” Kotter added.

Kotter has been doing community work for years, offering free surf lessons to homeless and at risk youth, as well as parents, first responders, and teachers.

During the pandemic lockdown, Kotter pivoted his business and held free surf camps to uplift the community.

“We just grabbed kids and our whole neighborhood and got people together from all over the island, not just the west side. And we did a volunteer program for six weeks with the kids then, which is a lot of the kids to that are still surfing with me came from that event,” Kotter said.

Kotter’s inspiring story is the focus of a new documentary called “Uncle Bully’s Surf Skool” which premieres on Oahu at the Hawaii International Film Festival on Oct. 12.

Filmmakers want to memorialize the shining gem Lahaina town once was, and reflect the beauty and resilience of the people, driven to rebuild her.

“The fire ain’t gonna chase me out of here, you either have hurricanes or tsunamis. This is where my heart is. This is where my home is. All my kids, my grandkids are here. The ocean and the surf, you know, is where I need to be. So there’s no way I’m leaving,” Kotter said.

It’s a wave of uncertainty, but Kotter is riding it out. He’s already put the surf school back to business last week.

Staff told HNN they’re offering lessons to tourists and will keep holding free camps and activities for local students.

Kotter is also offering his weekly after-school surf camp every Wednesday for free. To reserve, call or text (808) 727-9659. The next date is Wednesday, Oct. 11, at a private location in Olowalu. Camp activities include surf, skateboarding, soccer, and canoeing.

On Saturday, Oct. 14, Kotter is organizing a family camp at Thousand Peaks starting 8 a.m. You must reserve by calling or texting (808) 727-9659.

For private lessons, book at bullyssurfschool.com. Kamaaina get a 20% discount.

“Uncle Bully’s Surf Skool” is premiering on the opening night of the Hawaii International Film Festival on Thursday, Oct. 12, at Consolidated Theaters Ward in Honolulu. The function starts at 6:30 p.m. For free tickets, hiff.org/events/unclebullyssurfskool.

All screenings of “Uncle Bully’s Surf Skool” are free to the public. These are also special event HIFF screenings, featuring the Maui-based cast and crew, in support of #MauiStrong.

Here’s the screening schedule for neighbor islands:

MAUI: 10/28/2023 5:30 p.m.: Maui Arts & Culture Center

KAUAI: 10/29/2023, 7 p.m.: Waimea Theater

LANAI: 10/30/2023 7:30 p.m.: Lanai Theater at Hale Keaka

BIG ISLAND: 11/5/2023 7:30 p.m.: Palace Theater in Hilo

