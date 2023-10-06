Sprinkle a school farm with water. Add a great teacher. Watch kid after kid thrive.

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - At Leilehua High on Thursday, agriculture class started off with chores.

And while Jackie Freitas is 8 and a half months pregnant, she doesn’t shy away from the work.

The farm, the class and the chores are like old friends. They haven’t changed much from when she was a student at the school — 20 years ago.

Freitas said she took the class to spend quality time with her dad, who volunteered to help her class.

“He was always working, doing side jobs, trying to make money for to for us to live,” said Freitas. “So when I found out he was here every day, I took the class just so I could hang out with my dad.”

After high school, Freitas went to college planning to become a kindergarten teacher.

But then, 13 years ago her former agriculture teacher retired and she took over the class.

This week, her hard work was honored with a big recognition: She was named Hawaii’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. The next day, she was back to work.

“The students continue to amaze me, you know, I get the, not the cream of the crop kids, I get the ones that cannot handle the book work, they need to be outside,” said Freitas. “And they excel here and I love it.”

The 3.5-acre farm lab that Freitas teaches at has grown with opportunities since she was a student there.

Now, as a teacher, she started a program in wake of the pandemic where the vegetables produced there are sold in the community.

But there’s more to it.

“The students would make recipe cards and harvest everything,” said Freitas.

“For every box that we sold, I would give a box away. So, our first buy one-give one, we sold 70 boxes and I gave away 70 boxes to Leilehua High School students in need.”

As technology advances, she teaches kids how to grow produce through coding and STEM research.

Her dedication and passion for her lessons and students don’t go unnoticed.

“She’s making all these connections to try get us like at least old enough chickens so that we can lay eggs and get it started,” said Leilehua High junior Beverly Rose Mandac.

“I continue to do this because of them,” said Freitas.

Freitas will represent Hawaii in the National Teacher of the Year program.

The winner will be named in the spring.

