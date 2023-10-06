Search underway for missing kayaker in waters off Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A search is underway for a missing kayaker in waters off Maui’s north shore, officials said on Thursday.

Police, fire crews and the U.S. Coast Guard are searching for 63-year-old Jerry Morgan, of Kula.

Authorities say he was reported missing on Wednesday when he never came home.

Search teams found Morgan’s white Toyota Tacoma near Kuau Bay and his kayak in the ocean, partly submerged, off Hookipa Beach Park.

Anyone with information is urged to call (808)244-6400.

