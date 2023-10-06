Ready for a thrill? Take a chilling drive through Aloha Stadium’s haunted house

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Are you ready for a night full of frights? Aloha Stadium’s spine-tingling drive-through haunted house returns this weekend.

This year’s theme is “Dead End: Annihilation” and organizers say it’s bigger, scarier, and more thrilling than ever before.

It’ll be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights throughout the month.

Entry for one vehicle is between $65 to $75. All proceeds will go toward Habilitat, a long-term addiction treatment center.

The event has sold out in each of its first 3 years.

